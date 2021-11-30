Powerhouse performance: Springfield Lanphier roars to big win over Rochester 62-35

Springfield Lanphier showered the scoreboard with points to drown Rochester 62-35 at Springfield Lanphier High on November 30 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Springfield Lanphier made the first move by forging a 20-9 margin over Rochester after the first quarter.

