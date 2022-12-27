Pretty portrait: Flora paints a victorious picture in win over Macon Meridian 49-33

Flora charged Macon Meridian and collected a 49-33 victory on December 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Flora drew first blood by forging a 10-8 margin over Macon Meridian after the first quarter.

The Wolves fought to a 29-12 halftime margin at the Hawks' expense.

Flora charged to a 40-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hawks tried to respond in the final quarter with a 11-9 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

