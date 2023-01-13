Pretty portrait: Pana paints a victorious picture in win over Carlyle 60-48

Pana put together a victorious gameplan to stop Carlyle 60-48 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Pana and Carlyle faced off on January 14, 2022 at Carlyle High School. For results, click here.
Recently on January 6, Pana squared off with Staunton in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
