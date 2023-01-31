Pretty portrait: Rochester paints a victorious picture in win over Decatur Eisenhower 46-30

Rochester collected a solid win over Decatur Eisenhower in a 46-30 verdict in Illinois boys basketball on January 31.

The last time Rochester and Decatur Eisenhower played in a 66-60 game on January 25, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 21, Rochester faced off against Pleasant Plains . For a full recap, click here. Decatur Eisenhower took on Jacksonville on January 24 at Jacksonville High School. For more, click here.

