Pretty portrait: Tolono Unity paints a victorious picture in win over Rantoul 56-41

Tolono Unity trucked Rantoul on the road to a 56-41 victory in Illinois boys basketball on January 20.
Last season, Tolono Unity and Rantoul squared off with January 21, 2022 at Rantoul Township High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 14, Tolono Unity faced off against Evansville Day and Rantoul took on Galesburg on January 14 at Galesburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
