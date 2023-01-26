Pretty portrait: Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op paints a victorious picture in win over Neoga 53-39

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op still prevailed 53-39 against Neoga in Illinois boys basketball on January 26.
Last season, Neoga and Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op squared off with February 23, 2022 at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 14, Neoga faced off against Bethany Okaw Valley and Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op took on Effingham St Anthony on January 20 at Effingham St Anthony High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.