Putting it all together: Champaign Academy overwhelms Chicago Gage Park 77-57

Champaign Academy showed top form to dominate Chicago Gage Park during a 77-57 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 12, Champaign Academy faced off against Chicago St Rita. For a full recap, click here.
