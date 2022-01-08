Putting it all together: Champaign St. Thomas More overwhelms Pleasant Plains 65-33

Champaign St. Thomas More earned a convincing 65-33 win over Pleasant Plains during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The Sabers' offense struck to a 36-19 lead over the Cardinals at the intermission.
Champaign St. Thomas More and Pleasant Plains were engaged in a whopping affair at 61-28 as the fourth quarter started.
