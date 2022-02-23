Putting it all together: Chatham Glenwood overwhelms Bethalto Civic Memorial 64-16

Chatham Glenwood controlled the action to earn a strong 64-16 win against Bethalto Civic Memorial at Chatham Glenwood High on February 23 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Chatham Glenwood took charge in front of Bethalto Civic Memorial 20-5 to begin the second quarter.

Chatham Glenwood's shooting thundered to a 40-9 lead over Bethalto Civic Memorial at the half.

The Titans' might showed as they carried a 57-15 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.