Putting it all together: Chatham Glenwood overwhelms Bethalto Civic Memorial 64-16

Chatham Glenwood controlled the action to earn a strong 64-16 win against Bethalto Civic Memorial at Chatham Glenwood High on February 23 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Chatham Glenwood took charge in front of Bethalto Civic Memorial 20-5 to begin the second quarter.
Chatham Glenwood's shooting thundered to a 40-9 lead over Bethalto Civic Memorial at the half.
The Titans' might showed as they carried a 57-15 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on February 14, Chatham Glenwood faced off against Bartonville Limestone and Bethalto Civic Memorial took on Rochester on February 12 at Bethalto Civic Memorial High School. Click here for a recap
