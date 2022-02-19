Putting it all together: New Berlin overwhelms Springfield Lutheran 56-23

New Berlin controlled the action to earn a strong 56-23 win against Springfield Lutheran during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The Pretzels opened with an 18-11 advantage over the Crusaders through the first quarter.
In recent action on February 12, New Berlin faced off against Lanark Eastland and Springfield Lutheran took on Mt Olive on February 11 at Springfield Lutheran High School. For a full recap, click here.
