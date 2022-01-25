Putting it all together: Pana overwhelms Sullivan 76-28

Pana's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Tuesday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 76-28 win over Sullivan at Sullivan High on January 25 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 14, Sullivan faced off against Warrensburg-Latham and Pana took on Litchfield on January 15 at Pana High School. For a full recap, click here.
Pana fought to a 45-13 intermission margin at Sullivan's expense.
The Panthers and the Redskins were engaged in a colossal affair at 63-22 as the fourth quarter started.
