Springfield Calvary left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Springfield Lutheran 71-49 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Springfield Calvary faced off against Raymond Lincolnwood . For more, click here. Springfield Lutheran took on Mt Olive on Feb. 10 at Mt Olive High School. For results, click here.

