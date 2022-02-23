Putting it all together: Teutopolis overwhelms Shelbyville 68-36

Teutopolis' all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Shelbyville during a 68-36 blowout in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 23.

Teutopolis made the first move by forging a 19-9 margin over Shelbyville after the first quarter.

The Wooden Shoes' offense struck to a 38-16 lead over the Rams at the intermission.

Teutopolis' rule showed as it carried a 68-36 lead into the fourth quarter.

