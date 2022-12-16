Putting it all together: Tremont overwhelms Fisher 69-22

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Tremont put away Fisher 69-22 in Illinois boys basketball on December 16.
Last season, Tremont and Fisher faced off on December 17, 2021 at Fisher High School. Click here for a recap
Recently on December 2, Fisher squared off with El Paso-Gridley in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.