Putting it all together: Tuscola overwhelms Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 85-38

  • 0

Tuscola's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 85-38 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on November 30, Tuscola faced off against Villa Grove and Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond took on Georgetown-Ridge Farm on December 3 at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

