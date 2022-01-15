Quincy blitzes Lincoln in convincing fashion 45-25

Lincoln had no answers as Quincy roared to a 45-25 victory on January 15 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The first quarter gave the Blue Devils a 12-4 lead over the Railsplitters.

The Blue Devils' offense jumped to a 17-9 lead over the Railsplitters at the intermission.

The Blue Devils took charge over the Railsplitters 31-14 heading to the fourth quarter.

