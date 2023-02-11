Quincy handed Jacksonville a tough 59-40 loss in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 11.

Quincy jumped in front of Jacksonville 13-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Devils opened a monstrous 31-16 gap over the Crimsons at the half.

Jacksonville didn't give up, slicing the gap to 41-28 in the third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Blue Devils, who enjoyed the upper hand in an 18-12 fourth quarter, too.

