Quincy Notre Dame collects victory over Pleasant Plains 48-37

Quincy Notre Dame collected a 48-37 victory over Pleasant Plains in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 25.
Quincy Notre Dame moved in front of Pleasant Plains 12-11 to begin the second quarter.
The Raiders' offense darted to a 22-19 lead over the Cardinals at the half.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Raiders and the Cardinals locked in a 30-30 stalemate.
