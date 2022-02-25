Quincy Notre Dame collects victory over Pleasant Plains 48-37

Quincy Notre Dame collected a 48-37 victory over Pleasant Plains in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 25.

Quincy Notre Dame moved in front of Pleasant Plains 12-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Raiders' offense darted to a 22-19 lead over the Cardinals at the half.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Raiders and the Cardinals locked in a 30-30 stalemate.

