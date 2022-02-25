 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Quincy Notre Dame collects victory over Pleasant Plains 48-37

  • 0

Quincy Notre Dame collected a 48-37 victory over Pleasant Plains in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 25.

Recently on February 15 , Pleasant Plains squared up on New Berlin in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

Quincy Notre Dame moved in front of Pleasant Plains 12-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Raiders' offense darted to a 22-19 lead over the Cardinals at the half.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Raiders and the Cardinals locked in a 30-30 stalemate.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Surfers ride giant waves in Portugal's Nazare

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News