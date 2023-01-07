Quincy overwhelms Springfield 66-36

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Quincy broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 66-36 explosion on Springfield in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 7.
The first quarter gave Quincy a 10-4 lead over Springfield.
The Blue Devils' offense thundered in front for a 30-12 lead over the Senators at the intermission.
Quincy thundered to a 47-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Blue Devils hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 19-13 advantage in the frame.
Last season, Quincy and Springfield squared off with January 8, 2022 at Springfield High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 30, Quincy faced off against Decatur MacArthur and Springfield took on Joliet Central on December 29 at Joliet Central High School. Click here for a recap.
