Quincy overwhelms Springfield 66-36

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Quincy broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 66-36 explosion on Springfield in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 7.

The first quarter gave Quincy a 10-4 lead over Springfield.

The Blue Devils' offense thundered in front for a 30-12 lead over the Senators at the intermission.

Quincy thundered to a 47-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 19-13 advantage in the frame.

