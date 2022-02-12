Quincy rides the rough off Jacksonville 61-42

Saddled up and ready to go, Quincy spurred past Jacksonville 61-42 at Jacksonville High on February 12 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Quincy made the first move by forging a 15-5 margin over Jacksonville after the first quarter.

The Blue Devils' shooting roared to a 31-12 lead over the Crimsons at the half.

It was tough sledding with defenses hanging tough for each side in a 61-42 fourth-quarter tie.

