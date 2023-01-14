Quincy stops Lincoln in snug affair 43-40

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Quincy chalked up in tripping Lincoln 43-40 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Quincy and Lincoln squared off with January 15, 2022 at Lincoln High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 7, Quincy faced off against Springfield and Lincoln took on Springfield Lanphier on January 7 at Springfield Lanphier High School. For a full recap, click here.
