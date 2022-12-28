Rally time: St. Joseph-Ogden douses fire to extinguish El Paso-Gridley 56-36

St. Joseph-Ogden fought to overcome a first-quarter deficit for a 56-36 win over El Paso-Gridley on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

El Paso-Gridley started on steady ground by forging a 12-10 lead over St. Joseph-Ogden at the end of the first quarter.

The Titans got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 26-22 margin over the Spartans at halftime.

St. Joseph-Ogden broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 41-32 lead over El Paso-Gridley.

There was no room for doubt as the Spartans added to their advantage with a 15-4 margin in the closing period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.