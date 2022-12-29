Rantoul grinds out close victory over Galesburg 57-51

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Rantoul wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 57-51 over Galesburg on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
