Rantoul survives close clash with Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 73-65

With little to no wiggle room, Rantoul nosed past Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 73-65 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 27.
In recent action on January 21, Rantoul faced off against Charleston and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central took on St Joseph-Ogden on January 20 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.