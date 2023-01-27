 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rantoul survives close clash with Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 73-65

  • 0

With little to no wiggle room, Rantoul nosed past Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 73-65 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 27.

In recent action on January 21, Rantoul faced off against Charleston and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central took on St Joseph-Ogden on January 20 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News