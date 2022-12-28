 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rantoul Township can't hang with Sterling 67-57

Rantoul Township was solid, but not good enough, on Wednesday, as Sterling prevailed 67-57 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 28.

The last time Sterling and Rantoul Township played in a 58-32 game on December 27, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 20, Rantoul Township squared off with Mattoon in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

