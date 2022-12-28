Rantoul Township squeezes past Decatur Eisenhower 64-57

Rantoul Township could finally catch its breath after a close call against Decatur Eisenhower in a 64-57 victory on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Decatur Eisenhower and Rantoul Township squared off with December 29, 2021 at Rantoul Township High School last season. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 20, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Champaign Central and Rantoul Township took on Mattoon on December 20 at Rantoul Township High School. For a full recap, click here.
