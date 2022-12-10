Rantoul Township squeezes past Kankakee 44-41

Rantoul Township could finally catch its breath after a close call against Kankakee in a 44-41 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 10.
Last season, Kankakee and Rantoul Township squared off with January 15, 2022 at Kankakee High School last season. Click here for a recap
Recently on December 3, Rantoul Township squared off with Chicago Phillips in a basketball game. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.