Raymond Lincolnwood delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Hillsboro 46-43

Raymond Lincolnwood found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Hillsboro 46-43 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Raymond Lincolnwood drew first blood by forging a 11-6 margin over Hillsboro after the first quarter.

The Lancers fought to a 25-14 intermission margin at the Hilltoppers' expense.

Hillsboro clawed to within 36-31 through the third quarter.

The Hilltoppers enjoyed a 12-10 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

