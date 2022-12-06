Raymond Lincolnwood delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Hillsboro 46-43

Raymond Lincolnwood found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Hillsboro 46-43 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Raymond Lincolnwood drew first blood by forging a 11-6 margin over Hillsboro after the first quarter.

The Lancers fought to a 25-14 intermission margin at the Hilltoppers' expense.

Hillsboro clawed to within 36-31 through the third quarter.

The Hilltoppers enjoyed a 12-10 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.