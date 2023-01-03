Raymond Lincolnwood designs winning blueprint against Mt. Pulaski 50-39

No quarter was granted as Raymond Lincolnwood blunted Mt. Pulaski's plans 50-39 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 3.
The last time Raymond Lincolnwood and Mt Pulaski played in a 48-45 game on January 4, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on December 21, Mt Pulaski faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Raymond Lincolnwood took on Athens on December 29 at Raymond Lincolnwood High School. For a full recap, click here.
