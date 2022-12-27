Raymond Lincolnwood escapes Springfield Lutheran in thin win 48-46

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Raymond Lincolnwood had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Springfield Lutheran 48-46 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 27.
In recent action on December 17, Raymond Lincolnwood faced off against Piasa Southwestern and Springfield Lutheran took on Athens on December 13 at Athens High School. Click here for a recap
