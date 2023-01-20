Raymond Lincolnwood hustles by Buffalo Tri-City 54-37

Riding a wave of production, Raymond Lincolnwood surfed over Buffalo Tri-City 54-37 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 13, Raymond Lincolnwood faced off against Mulberry Grove and Buffalo Tri-City took on Pleasant Plains on January 10 at Pleasant Plains High School. For results, click here.
