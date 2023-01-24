Raymond Lincolnwood imposes its will on Pawnee 66-32

Raymond Lincolnwood put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Pawnee for a 66-32 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 24.
The last time Raymond Lincolnwood and Pawnee played in a 52-37 game on January 25, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 11, Pawnee faced off against Athens and Raymond Lincolnwood took on Springfield Lutheran on January 17 at Springfield Lutheran High School. For results, click here.
