Raymond Lincolnwood nets nifty win over Bunker Hill 36-35

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Raymond Lincolnwood passed in a 36-35 victory at Bunker Hill's expense at Raymond Lincolnwood High on December 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Raymond Lincolnwood's offense jumped to a 22-20 lead over Bunker Hill at halftime.
The Lancers fended off the Minutemen's last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.
