Raymond Lincolnwood nets nifty win over Staunton 40-37

  • 0

A tight-knit tilt turned in Raymond Lincolnwood's direction just enough to squeeze past Staunton 40-37 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 29.

The start wasn't the problem for Staunton, who began with a 9-5 edge over Raymond Lincolnwood through the end of the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, the Bulldogs would've earned the judge's decision at half, with a 22-11 lead on the Lancers.

Staunton enjoyed a 29-21 lead over Raymond Lincolnwood to start the fourth quarter.

Raymond Lincolnwood avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 19-8 stretch over the final quarter.

