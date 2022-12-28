Raymond Lincolnwood outlasts Edinburg in topsy-turvy battle 56-37

Raymond Lincolnwood grabbed a 56-37 victory at the expense of Edinburg in Illinois boys basketball action on December 28.
In recent action on December 17, Raymond Lincolnwood faced off against Piasa Southwestern and Edinburg took on Athens on December 17 at Edinburg High School. For more, click here.
