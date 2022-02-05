Raymond Lincolnwood overcomes Carlinville in competitive affair 36-31

Raymond Lincolnwood knocked off Carlinville 36-31 on February 5 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 25, Carlinville faced off against Springfield Lutheran and Raymond Lincolnwood took on Staunton on January 29 at Raymond Lincolnwood High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
