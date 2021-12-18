Raymond Lincolnwood records sound decision over Piasa Southwestern 40-38

Raymond Lincolnwood upended Piasa Southwestern for a narrow 40-38 victory on December 18 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The Piasa Birds showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-8 advantage over the Lancers as the first quarter ended.

Raymond Lincolnwood's shooting moved to a 21-18 lead over Piasa Southwestern at halftime.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Lancers and the Piasa Birds locked in a 27-27 stalemate.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.