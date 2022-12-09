 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Raymond Lincolnwood squeaks past Bethany Okaw Valley in tight tilt 42-41

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Raymond Lincolnwood did just enough to beat Bethany Okaw Valley 42-41 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 9.

Last season, Bethany Okaw Valley and Raymond Lincolnwood faced off on December 10, 2021 at Bethany Okaw Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 2, Raymond Lincolnwood faced off against Mt Olive and Bethany Okaw Valley took on Tuscola on December 3 at Tuscola High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

