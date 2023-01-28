Raymond Lincolnwood trips Staunton in tenacious tussle 52-45

Raymond Lincolnwood eventually plied victory away from Staunton 52-45 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The last time Raymond Lincolnwood and Staunton played in a 40-37 game on January 29, 2022. Click here for a recap.
