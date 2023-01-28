 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Raymond Lincolnwood trips Staunton in tenacious tussle 52-45

  • 0

Raymond Lincolnwood eventually plied victory away from Staunton 52-45 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The last time Raymond Lincolnwood and Staunton played in a 40-37 game on January 29, 2022. Click here for a recap.

Recently on January 20, Raymond Lincolnwood squared off with Buffalo Tri-City in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News