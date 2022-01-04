Raymond Lincolnwood wins tense tussle with Mt. Pulaski 48-45

A tight-knit tilt turned in Raymond Lincolnwood's direction just enough to squeeze past Mt. Pulaski 48-45 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 4.

Through the early stages of the affair, Mt. Pulaski controlled the pace, taking a 28-24 lead into intermission.

The Lancers broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 36-35 lead over the Hilltoppers.

Raymond Lincolnwood's train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 12-10 points differential.

