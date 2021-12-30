Razor thin: Chatham Glenwood earns tough victory over Champaign Central 61-52

Chatham Glenwood knocked off Champaign Central 61-52 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 30.
The first quarter gave the Titans a 22-13 lead over the Maroons.
The two squads struggled to a draw at the fourth quarter, setting for a 61-52 tie.
Recently on December 21 , Champaign Central squared up on Decatur Eisenhower in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.