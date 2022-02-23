Razor thin: Decatur St. Teresa earns tough victory over Mt. Pulaski 62-59

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Decatur St. Teresa to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Mt. Pulaski 62-59 at Decatur St. Teresa High on February 23 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Mt. Pulaski authored a promising start, taking advantage of Decatur St. Teresa 14-12 at the end of the first quarter.
Decatur St. Teresa's offense jumped to a 34-25 lead over Mt. Pulaski at halftime.
The Bulldogs' influence showed as they carried a 46-34 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs withstood the Hilltoppers' last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.
In recent action on February 12, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Monticello and Mt Pulaski took on New Berlin on February 8 at New Berlin High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.