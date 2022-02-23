Razor thin: Decatur St. Teresa earns tough victory over Mt. Pulaski 62-59

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Decatur St. Teresa to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Mt. Pulaski 62-59 at Decatur St. Teresa High on February 23 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Mt. Pulaski authored a promising start, taking advantage of Decatur St. Teresa 14-12 at the end of the first quarter.

Decatur St. Teresa's offense jumped to a 34-25 lead over Mt. Pulaski at halftime.

The Bulldogs' influence showed as they carried a 46-34 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs withstood the Hilltoppers' last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

