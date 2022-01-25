 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Razor thin: El Paso-Gridley earns tough victory over Heyworth 64-55

El Paso-Gridley topped Heyworth 64-55 in a tough tilt in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 20, Heyworth faced off against Lexington and El Paso-Gridley took on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on January 11 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School. Click here for a recap

The Titans moved in front of the Hornets 34-26 to begin the second quarter.

El Paso-Gridley moved to a 58-44 bulge over Heyworth as the fourth quarter began.

The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to Heyworth's finishing flurry, but El Paso-Gridley swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the final quarter.

