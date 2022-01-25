Razor thin: El Paso-Gridley earns tough victory over Heyworth 64-55

El Paso-Gridley topped Heyworth 64-55 in a tough tilt in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Titans moved in front of the Hornets 34-26 to begin the second quarter.

El Paso-Gridley moved to a 58-44 bulge over Heyworth as the fourth quarter began.

The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to Heyworth's finishing flurry, but El Paso-Gridley swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.