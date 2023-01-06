 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Razor thin: Heyworth earns tough verdict over Deer Creek-Mackinaw 40-34

Yes, Heyworth looked relaxed while edging Deer Creek-Mackinaw, but no autographs please after its 40-34 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on January 6.

Last season, Deer Creek-Mackinaw and Heyworth faced off on January 7, 2022 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 29, Deer Creek-Mackinaw squared off with Mason City Illini Central in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

