Razor thin: Macon Meridian earns tough victory over Shelbyville 66-60

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Macon Meridian nabbed it to nudge past Shelbyville 66-60 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Rams authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Hawks 17-11 at the end of the first quarter.

Shelbyville came from behind to grab the advantage 31-30 at half over Macon Meridian.

The clock were the only thing that stopped the Hawks, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 36-29 final quarter, too.

