Razor thin: Macon Meridian earns tough victory over Shelbyville 66-60

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Macon Meridian nabbed it to nudge past Shelbyville 66-60 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 22, Macon Meridian faced off against Monticello and Shelbyville took on Teutopolis on January 22 at Teutopolis High School. For more, click here.
The Rams authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Hawks 17-11 at the end of the first quarter.
Shelbyville came from behind to grab the advantage 31-30 at half over Macon Meridian.
The clock were the only thing that stopped the Hawks, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 36-29 final quarter, too.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.