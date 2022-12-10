Razor thin: Monticello earns tough verdict over Maroa-Forsyth 54-48

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Monticello nipped Maroa-Forsyth 54-48 in Illinois boys basketball on December 10.

The first quarter gave Monticello a 14-6 lead over Maroa-Forsyth.

The Sages opened a tight 32-18 gap over the Trojans at the intermission.

Monticello thundered to a 41-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans narrowed the gap 24-13 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.