Razor thin: Monticello earns tough verdict over Maroa-Forsyth 54-48

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Monticello nipped Maroa-Forsyth 54-48 in Illinois boys basketball on December 10.

The first quarter gave Monticello a 14-6 lead over Maroa-Forsyth.

The Sages opened a tight 32-18 gap over the Trojans at the intermission.

Monticello thundered to a 41-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans narrowed the gap 24-13 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

The last time Monticello and Maroa-Forsyth played in a 66-46 game on December 11, 2021. Click here for a recap

Recently on December 3, Maroa-Forsyth squared off with Springfield Calvary in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

