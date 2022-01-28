Razor thin: Peoria Manual earns tough victory over Danville 80-73

A sigh of relief filled the air in Peoria Manual's locker room after Friday's 80-73 win against Danville in Illinois boys basketball action on January 28.
The Rams' offense jumped to a 37-31 lead over the Vikings at the half.
Peoria Manual got the better of the final-quarter scoring 43-42 to finish the game in style.
In recent action on January 22, Danville faced off against Chicago Heights Marian Catholic and Peoria Manual took on Decatur MacArthur on January 22 at Decatur MacArthur High School. For a full recap, click here.
