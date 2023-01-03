Razor thin: Springfield earns tough verdict over Rochester 60-53

Springfield poked just enough holes in Rochester's defense to garner a taut, 60-53 victory in Illinois boys basketball on January 3.
Springfield moved in front of Rochester 9-2 to begin the second quarter.
The Senators registered a 23-15 advantage at half over the Rockets.
Springfield roared to a 44-27 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Rockets closed the lead with a 26-16 margin in the fourth quarter.
The last time Springfield and Rochester played in a 52-38 game on February 4, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on December 29, Springfield faced off against Joliet Central and Rochester took on Galesburg on December 29 at Galesburg High School. For results, click here.
