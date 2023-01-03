Razor thin: Springfield earns tough verdict over Rochester 60-53

Springfield poked just enough holes in Rochester's defense to garner a taut, 60-53 victory in Illinois boys basketball on January 3.

Springfield moved in front of Rochester 9-2 to begin the second quarter.

The Senators registered a 23-15 advantage at half over the Rockets.

Springfield roared to a 44-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rockets closed the lead with a 26-16 margin in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.