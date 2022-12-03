 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Razor thin: Springfield Southeast earns tough verdict over Springfield 47-39

  • 0

Springfield Southeast swapped jabs before dispatching Springfield 47-39 in Illinois boys basketball on December 3.

Springfield Southeast drew first blood by forging a 12-4 margin over Springfield after the first quarter.

The Senators didn't give up, slicing the gap to 21-17 at the intermission.

Springfield fought back in the third quarter to make it 30-27.

There was no room for doubt as the Spartans added to their advantage with a 17-12 margin in the closing period.

Last season, Springfield Southeast and Springfield squared off with January 21, 2022 at Springfield High School last season. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

RAW: WORLD CUP: AMERICAN FANS IN QATAR REACT TO THE NETHERLANDS VICTORY OVER US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News