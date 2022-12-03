Razor thin: Springfield Southeast earns tough verdict over Springfield 47-39

Springfield Southeast swapped jabs before dispatching Springfield 47-39 in Illinois boys basketball on December 3.

Springfield Southeast drew first blood by forging a 12-4 margin over Springfield after the first quarter.

The Senators didn't give up, slicing the gap to 21-17 at the intermission.

Springfield fought back in the third quarter to make it 30-27.

There was no room for doubt as the Spartans added to their advantage with a 17-12 margin in the closing period.

