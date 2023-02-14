Danville fought back from a slow start and rolled to 63-45 win over Champaign Central during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Last season, Danville and Champaign Central faced off on December 10, 2021 at Champaign Central High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on February 3, Danville faced off against Normal . Click here for a recap. Champaign Central took on Champaign Centennial on February 7 at Champaign Central High School. For results, click here.

